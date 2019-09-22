Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Comparing side by side

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|2
|0.09
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|American Midstream Partners LP
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|38.6%
|-5.2%
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 57.13% respectively. About 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.72% of American Midstream Partners LP shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|-8.84%
|-11.71%
|-17.65%
|-17.3%
|-83.1%
|13.95%
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0%
|0.77%
|0.77%
|36.46%
|-54.04%
|72.94%
For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than American Midstream Partners LP.
Summary
American Midstream Partners LP beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
