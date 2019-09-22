Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Comparing side by side

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.09 N/A -1.66 0.00 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2% American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 57.13% respectively. About 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.72% of American Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94%

For the past year Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than American Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

American Midstream Partners LP beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.