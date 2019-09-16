San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Both San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61 SM Energy Company 13 0.71 N/A 0.09 107.20

Demonstrates San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and SM Energy Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SM Energy Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SM Energy Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and SM Energy Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SM Energy Company has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively SM Energy Company has an average price target of $14.33, with potential upside of 48.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares and 0% of SM Energy Company shares. 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust was less bearish than SM Energy Company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.