San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

This is a contrast between San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 8.04 N/A 0.38 8.61 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.19 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Noble Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Noble Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.01. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively Noble Energy Inc. has an average price target of $33.56, with potential upside of 53.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Noble Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance while Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 5 of the 9 factors Noble Energy Inc.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.