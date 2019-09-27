San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Reaches $2.87 After 3.00% Up Move; First Republic Investment Management Has Boosted By $912,989 Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake

The stock of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 84,081 shares traded. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) has declined 45.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SJT News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 18/05/2018 – San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJT); 20/04/2018 – San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 19/03/2018 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares March Cash DistributionThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $133.77 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SJT worth $4.01M more.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 11,857 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 150,144 shares with $11.61 million value, up from 138,287 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $65.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 1.99 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has market cap of $133.77 million. The firm has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s gas and oil interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 8.01 million shares or 4.11% less from 8.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Inc invested in 1,000 shares. 42,577 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Lc. Foundation Management Inc owns 124,165 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 33,454 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 28,027 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 333 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs invested 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). First Eagle Invest reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 85,424 shares stake. 23,943 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 3,155 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.84% below currents $80.99 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp invested 0.56% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sun Life owns 8,909 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4,696 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American Int Gp Inc owns 260,020 shares. 18,667 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne. 618 were accumulated by Plante Moran Finance Lc. Principal Group Incorporated accumulated 1.14 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.09% or 638,978 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 4,883 shares stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.6% stake. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 33,094 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 40,200 shares. Aviva Public Llc owns 296,840 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (MCHI) stake by 25,177 shares to 363,091 valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) stake by 22,246 shares and now owns 207,560 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. $1.69 million worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E on Friday, September 13.