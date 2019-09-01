San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) Contrasting side by side

Since San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.12 N/A 0.38 8.61 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.42 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 361.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares and 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust was less bearish than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.