San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparison side by side

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.63 N/A 0.38 8.61 Murphy Oil Corporation 26 0.97 N/A 1.27 18.99

In table 1 we can see San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than Murphy Oil Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s -0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Murphy Oil Corporation is $28.5, which is potential 57.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.