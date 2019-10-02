San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 19.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 1,776,768,123.52% 299.50% 230.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 44.19M 2 8.61 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.01. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.