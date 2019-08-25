San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.50% 230.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust N/A 4 8.61 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.01 and its 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s peers beat San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 6 factors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.