San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.58 N/A 0.38 8.61 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 2.93 N/A 0.23 4.60

In table 1 we can see San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Volatility & Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s -0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.