San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Comparison side by side

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.97 N/A 0.38 8.61 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 55.67 N/A 0.62 34.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Brigham Minerals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Brigham Minerals Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares and 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.