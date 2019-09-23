San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed By $2.74 Million Its Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) Stake; Proassurance (PRA) Shorts Down By 9.38%

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) stake by 88.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 15,769 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 2,000 shares with $349,000 value, down from 17,769 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) now has $120.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.55. About 743,682 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) had a decrease of 9.38% in short interest. PRA’s SI was 831,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.38% from 917,200 shares previously. With 301,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)’s short sellers to cover PRA’s short positions. The SI to Proassurance Corporation’s float is 1.58%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 36,954 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ProAssurance Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 43.76 million shares or 0.65% more from 43.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,930 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Assetmark reported 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 41,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 203 shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). 118,537 were accumulated by Sector Pension Investment Board. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 32,728 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Parametric Port Associate Limited Com stated it has 228,406 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 11,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 7,532 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

Among 2 analysts covering Proassurance (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Proassurance has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39’s average target is -3.63% below currents $40.47 stock price. Proassurance had 3 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wood given on Monday, May 20.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 43.47 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 21,662 shares to 54,721 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 22,265 shares and now owns 57,046 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 13.25% above currents $167.55 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.