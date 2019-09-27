San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Stake In Gildan Activewear (GIL) Was Raised; Federated Investors Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Increased by $2.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 12,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 647,941 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.71M, up from 635,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $215.73. About 189,333 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 64.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 22,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 57,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 86,053 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,781 shares to 7,448 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 27,045 shares to 196,521 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 59,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,564 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).