San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Decreased by $327,369; Hilltop Holdings Stake in Cme Group (CME) Decreased by $364,900 as Stock Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 76.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 6,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1,977 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 8,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 37.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 5,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

