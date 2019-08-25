San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Lowered by $540,339 as Stock Value Rose; Atlas Browninc Position in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Lowered by $2.37 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 919,938 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 73 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 10,902 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 14,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0.04% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Springowl Assoc Lc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,293 shares. 1,640 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 379,135 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 43,200 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 19,487 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 1,703 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co reported 75,911 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts holds 1.46% or 27.61M shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc holds 90,813 shares. Capstone Investment Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whittier Tru reported 286,847 shares stake. 35,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Lathrop Investment Management Corp holds 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,331 shares. American Assets Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 87,670 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg invested in 17,125 shares or 0.11% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 509,405 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Icon Advisers Inc Communication stated it has 211,300 shares. Beacon Finance Group Inc reported 16,398 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Lc reported 7,052 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Adirondack Tru Communication has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,668 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,901 shares to 3,001 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).