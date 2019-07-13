San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Stake in Apple (Put) (AAPL) Has Lowered by $3.67 Million; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Valuation Rose While Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $697.75 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 11,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 177 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 731,553 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director Declaration; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s)

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14,332 activity. Another trade for 324 shares valued at $5,308 was bought by Phegley Richard Lee Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Il has 0.05% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Caxton Lp invested in 50,358 shares. 13,875 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. 246,200 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 10,211 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com holds 417,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,297 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Cetera Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 14,410 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 86,696 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.01% or 182,272 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 949,355 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 2.01M shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 207,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 1,792 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Limited Com has 6.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset New York has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 312,250 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Mgmt Grp owns 2,421 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 3,004 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co holds 15,846 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hutchinson Ca has 2.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,589 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 6.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 36,221 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

