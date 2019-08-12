San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $366,795 as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 96,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 69,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 166,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,250 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Invest House, Israel-based fund reported 86,297 shares. Invesco invested in 3.24% or 81.37 million shares. Orrstown Inc holds 2.97% or 17,984 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Bancorporation Of So Dak reported 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 7.95% or 217,241 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.62M shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests holds 3.17% or 387,394 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 3,019 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 431,327 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Inc owns 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,662 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Serv has invested 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

