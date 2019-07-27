San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised by $366,795 as Share Price Rose; Valley National Advisers Has Boosted Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,508 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 3,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.98M shares traded or 84.12% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 53,600 shares to 32,400 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,301 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

