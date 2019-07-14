San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lifted by $5.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position by $471,367; Valuation Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 425,509 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Limited Liability Company reported 6 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 4,945 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1,847 shares. Mairs Inc stated it has 616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg holds 0.26% or 2,775 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 3.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 8.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,898 shares. Saturna Corp reported 1,866 shares. 13,005 were reported by Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 3,641 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aperio Ltd Liability reported 269,223 shares. Raymond James Na holds 7,639 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested in 2.87% or 8,494 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,393 shares to 10,637 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,264 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,004 shares to 255,010 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,838 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.