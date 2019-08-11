San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $5.16 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Holding by $105.32 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altimeter Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.49% or 8,000 shares. London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 320 shares. 313 were reported by Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greatmark Prtnrs owns 392 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 1,984 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 24,511 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 5,776 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Kistler owns 748 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Birinyi has invested 12.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Kingdon Management Limited Liability has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 35,981 are held by Whittier Com. Regent Invest Ltd has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodestar Invest Counsel Il holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 964 shares. 5.35 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Lc.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,137 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,421 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares to 5.87 million shares, valued at $181.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).