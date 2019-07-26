San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Rose, First National Trust Co Upped Its Stake by $549,176

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 40,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 2.36 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $33.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1940.39. About 4.45M shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15,400 shares to 17,623 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,664 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 22,160 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 3.18% or 46,825 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested in 105,765 shares or 2.24% of the stock. 48,513 were reported by Moody Bank Trust Division. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.26% or 695,759 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,601 shares. First Trust holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 47,823 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Td Asset Management stated it has 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Natl Asset Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,740 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.01% or 4,501 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Trust And Fin Serv N A holds 2.06% or 51,701 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 272,082 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Co reported 16,332 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private reported 3,589 shares stake. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,094 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 3,315 shares. 1,400 were reported by Skylands Capital Ltd Llc. Iron Ltd Liability holds 0.84% or 749 shares. Exchange Mgmt Inc invested in 2.33% or 4,662 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, 10 has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 162 shares. Incline Management Limited Company reported 5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,479 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mngmt holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,150 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com holds 3,813 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap LP reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans Crocker has 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,770 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,601 shares to 5,421 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,264 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).