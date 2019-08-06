San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; THEMAVEN (MVEN) Shorts Up By 7.52%

THEMAVEN INC (OTCMKTS:MVEN) had an increase of 7.52% in short interest. MVEN’s SI was 98,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.52% from 91,700 shares previously. With 30,900 avg volume, 3 days are for THEMAVEN INC (OTCMKTS:MVEN)’s short sellers to cover MVEN’s short positions. It closed at $0.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 57.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 5,897 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 4,352 shares with $1.66M value, down from 10,249 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $331.93. About 2.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

theMaven, Inc. focuses on developing, building, and operating a network of professionally-managed online media channels and interest groups. The company has market cap of $24.09 million. The channel will be operated by an invite only, Channel Partner comprising experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Channel Partners will publish content and oversee an online community for its channels offering a platform to engage niche audiences within a single network.

More news for TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “TheMaven makes move on Sports Illustrated operations – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Substantial Doubt About Maven – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 07, 2017 is yet another important article.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,025 shares. Amer Bank holds 12,668 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 21,886 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crawford Counsel has 20,717 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ghp Invest Advisors has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 986 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,958 shares. 10,654 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability. Harbour Limited Liability Company reported 2,010 shares. Avalon Advsr owns 130,240 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 0.65% or 3,263 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.