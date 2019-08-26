San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Gogo (GOGO) Stock Value Declined, S Muoio & Company Increased Its Holding by $312,000

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 47,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 6.11 million shares traded or 48.23% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 1.51M shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $859,873 activity. Shares for $560,394 were bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 24,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bankshares De accumulated 26,943 shares. Moreover, Spark Inv Management Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). State Street holds 1.12 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 47,750 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 4,427 shares. Jump Trading Llc has 12,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 34,858 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 55,963 shares. Whitebox Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). S Muoio & Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 181,751 shares or 0.75% of the stock. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 501,257 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 169,578 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 13,514 shares to 15,872 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

