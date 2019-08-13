San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; As Standex Intl (SXI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Raised Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Standex Intl Corp (SXI) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 5,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 35,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 30,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Standex Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 86,761 shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 15,379 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 1,982 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Prudential Inc holds 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) or 36,292 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 12,838 shares. 22,869 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Citigroup reported 7,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 1.86M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 761 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,325 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 0.04% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 63,287 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com reported 40 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 9,144 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 97,625 shares to 550,595 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 331,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,761 shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Intl Fund Adv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 3.83 million shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Weik Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,794 shares. Blair William Co Il accumulated 4.00 million shares or 2.88% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 153,000 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Horrell holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,510 shares. Cranbrook Wealth reported 1,580 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 5,750 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1.58% or 64,404 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 56,232 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 2.5% or 249,865 shares in its portfolio. 9.20M are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Roundview Cap Limited Co owns 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 102,910 shares. Kcm Limited Co holds 2.59% or 339,181 shares in its portfolio.