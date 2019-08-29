San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.27 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 116.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17,790 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $206.73. About 809,504 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.47. About 7.30M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Ecolab Inc.'s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Ecolab Inc.'s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,332 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited, a New York-based fund reported 32,945 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Da Davidson And Comm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,907 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,591 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wms Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,799 shares. Comgest Investors Sas holds 3.56% or 921,900 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 172 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amg National Trust National Bank invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Factory Mutual Ins Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Geode Cap Ltd Company invested in 3.40M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,377 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,837 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,127 shares to 173,378 shares, valued at $22.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,955 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,332 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ftb Advsr owns 116,725 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Communication reported 132,977 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.14M shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or invested in 2.83% or 64,929 shares. Dillon holds 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 30,789 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 3.58% or 560,212 shares. State Street Corporation has 150.20M shares. Farmers Trust Company owns 102,541 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Dow down 159 points on losses in shares of UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase – MarketWatch" on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha" published on July 19, 2019, Cnbc.com published: "Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com's news article titled: "JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September – CNBC" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,601 shares to 5,421 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,637 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

