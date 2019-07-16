San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Hamel Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in Bce (BCE) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,945 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 23,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 521,315 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares to 60,990 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,933 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Avoid the Biggest Financial Mistake I’ve Ever Made – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Top Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA and RRSP for Long-Term Wealth Creation – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is the Better Buy: Telus (TSX:T) or BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE: This 5.1%-Yielding Stock Should Continue To Grow, But Shares Are Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,137 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Division invested 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Retail Bank Sioux Falls reported 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability owns 46,805 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 77,046 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,101 shares. Carderock Mgmt Inc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Dakota Invest Council has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 275,104 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.25% or 9,644 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coastline owns 33,917 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Edge Cap Limited owns 9,482 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 2.37% or 41,954 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million.