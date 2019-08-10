San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Viasat (VSAT) by $770,000

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02M shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $9.85 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.87M was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.08% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 190,294 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,316 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 51,384 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 4,256 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 7,205 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 8,426 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability has 16,668 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Pure Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Regions Corp owns 1,235 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2,951 shares. Pnc Financial Incorporated holds 1,972 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 5,841 shares stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 134,284 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,541 shares to 4,459 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,301 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

