San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holds Position in Equinix (EQIX); Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Upped by $19.06 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 241.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,582 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.08 million, up from 41,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 2.30 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 81,595 shares to 29,205 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 151,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,888 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 29,755 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 1.35 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Counsel has 0.24% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,384 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.75% or 46,435 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.61% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Services Automobile Association reported 685,378 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa accumulated 113,239 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp invested in 0.06% or 3,965 shares. Suvretta Capital Limited Company owns 1.65% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 300,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 26,739 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.01% or 1,496 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 12,650 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 2,294 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 122,365 shares. Sonata Capital Group has 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,565 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,563 shares to 38,437 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,352 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).