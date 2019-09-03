San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Its Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $18.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 267,805 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $20.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.99. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares to 2,301 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Management Lp owns 7,832 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,551 are held by Montag A Associate. Winfield Associate holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,500 shares. Blue Edge Ltd accumulated 2,659 shares. Beach Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,240 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. First Fincl Bank & Of Newtown stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 460 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens Cap Lp accumulated 15,408 shares. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,669 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 9,196 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 280 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.62% or 31,653 shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares to 120.09 million shares, valued at $170.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.03% or 7,353 shares. Moreover, Everence Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 146,350 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 11,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 54,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 56,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Rice Hall James Assoc Lc reported 1.43 million shares. 470,554 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Los Angeles And Equity Rech reported 17,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1.18M shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc holds 3,633 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $30.38 million for 12.00 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.