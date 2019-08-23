San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holds Holding in Equinix (EQIX); Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Its Holding

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 661,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 billion, down from 665,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $554.42. About 243,400 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Tru Com invested in 2,584 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aew Management Limited Partnership holds 1.44% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 3.19M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 81,175 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Gagnon Securities Lc has 2.79% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Avenir reported 3,313 shares. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 10,659 shares. Geode Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.06M shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lateef Invest Mgmt LP has 5.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 68,737 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 763 shares. Glenmede Communications Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,495 shares to 4,115 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,724 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 117,650 shares to 144,650 shares, valued at $4.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 121,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.29 million shares. Guardian Inv invested in 2.18% or 59,297 shares. Capital Investment Counsel invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Town & Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 121,470 shares. 13,213 are owned by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,794 shares. Bonness Enterprises holds 78,608 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Cypress Grp Incorporated invested in 92,384 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Spectrum Management Group holds 4,425 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab holds 5,009 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Phocas Financial owns 5,636 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 3.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Inv Management Lc accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd accumulated 11.35 million shares.