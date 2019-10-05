San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holding in Visa (V) Has Lifted by $1.66 Million; Westpac Banking Increased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $80.56 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 626 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 220,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.42B, up from 220,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 630,210 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton And Incorporated Ma owns 125,363 shares. Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 25,083 shares. Kdi Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 4.72% or 72,706 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 86,623 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated owns 729,729 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 1.78% or 344,700 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,000 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winch Advisory Limited Co reported 15,542 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lateef Inv Ltd Partnership holds 256,474 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 48,677 shares. 90,738 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Wallace Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mount Vernon Md invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,437 shares to 1,063 shares, valued at $199,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 422,712 shares stake. Architects stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 240,963 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% or 74,285 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company reported 3,519 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 42,193 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 225,881 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.07% stake. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 52,300 shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 6,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 141,243 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,568 shares to 92,545 shares, valued at $4.65B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,482 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).