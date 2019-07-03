San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holding in Visa (Put) (V) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Share Value Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Decreased Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 47,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,619 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 393,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 186,342 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51M for 28.60 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 38,990 shares to 71,490 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 520,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,137 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,352 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

