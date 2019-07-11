San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holding in Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Has Trimmed by $7.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 13,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 56,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 4.21M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 3.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.47B for 23.34 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.63 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

