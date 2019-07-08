San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding By $381,706; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Raised Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Position

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) stake by 12.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 6,135 shares as Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)’s stock declined 8.49%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 55,254 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 49,119 last quarter. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc now has $14.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.83 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 3,601 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 5,421 shares with $575,000 value, down from 9,022 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $107.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 2.41M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $2.34M were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. XIE BING also sold $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. The insider TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $418,992. 7,800 shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H, worth $785,791. The insider BAHAI AHMAD sold 26,963 shares worth $2.80 million. Van Haren Julie had sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 4,536 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.29 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.37% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Thomasville Financial Bank holds 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,988 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 700 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 24,236 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 29.74 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Company invested in 2,264 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,171 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 2,226 were reported by Washington Tru. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 18,647 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 6,300 shares to 10,500 valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 36,221 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.71 million activity. Shares for $271,650 were sold by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES on Thursday, January 10.

Among 11 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. BioMarin had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 0.06% or 6,868 shares. 60 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 334,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.62% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 34,500 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor reported 0.18% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 0.92% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,485 were reported by L S Advsrs. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability owns 12.41M shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. 3,549 were reported by Argent Tru. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.08% or 6,389 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 25,644 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 45,360 shares. Torray Lc holds 2.06% or 220,087 shares. 206 are owned by Covington Mgmt.

