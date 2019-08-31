San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 3,601 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 5,421 shares with $575,000 value, down from 9,022 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $114.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 33,200 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 407,000 shares with $78.14M value, up from 373,800 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Courts brace for surge in border prosecutions

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 5,139 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oakbrook Investments Ltd has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Agricole S A reported 28,908 shares stake. Shapiro Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,200 shares. 376,962 are held by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Amer Group Incorporated holds 115,284 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. North Point Managers Corp Oh owns 59,177 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 0.13% or 2,998 shares. Interocean Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 80,744 shares. Mcf Limited Liability accumulated 153 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Edge Wealth Limited Co owns 275 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 2,556 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 10,955 shares.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Svmk Inc stake by 125,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 156,200 shares and now owns 485,224 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Vanguard World Fd (EDV) stake by 3,977 shares to 4,977 valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) stake by 36,221 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -8.23% below currents $123.73 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 30. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 52,615 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 2,526 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 10,285 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 309 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Co reported 0.16% stake. Hennessy Advisors owns 48,306 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 270,418 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.09M shares. 8,532 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Asset Management One Ltd owns 497,705 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd accumulated 0.37% or 6.03 million shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 1.97% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Skba Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 3,350 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 38,060 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 1.49 million are held by London Of Virginia.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.