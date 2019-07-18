San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed By $528,201 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Usa Financial Portformulas Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 57.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,563 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 14,267 shares with $394,000 value, down from 33,830 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $274.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 9.15 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1322.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 36,652 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 39,423 shares with $4.38M value, up from 2,771 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 1.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 93,894 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Asset Management One accumulated 899,000 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.04% or 1,091 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 1.41% or 204,896 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 74,647 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 299 are held by Kwmg Ltd Liability. Barr E S invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,618 are held by Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 597,891 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.45% stake. Vision Management Inc invested in 1.59% or 51,564 shares. Moreover, Sol Capital Mgmt Company has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,846 shares. Forbes J M & Llp reported 2.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brinker Cap reported 102,119 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 25,144 shares to 33,059 valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 13,514 shares and now owns 15,872 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has 21,839 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 1.62M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paradigm Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.16 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc reported 65,118 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 3.17M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Private Trust Co holds 0.4% or 121,412 shares. Monroe Retail Bank & Mi reported 11,257 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Altfest L J & Com invested in 0.36% or 6,824 shares. Andra Ap holds 116,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.44 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

