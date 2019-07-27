San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Position in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Menlo Advisors Raised Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 277.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 31,000 shares. Alethea Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,301 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citizens And Northern Corp holds 23,430 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 6,733 shares. Everett Harris Ca has 1.14M shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,368 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.7% stake. The New York-based Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 89,699 shares. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.88% or 11,650 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.07% or 188,484 shares. Macroview Invest Llc holds 0.04% or 159 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Svcs Inc owns 56,542 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv accumulated 111,820 shares. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Co holds 6.02% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,834 shares. 462,000 are held by Aravt Limited Liability Corp. Private Wealth Partners Ltd has 5.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 13,241 were accumulated by Boys Arnold & Com Inc. Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investment House Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 0.99% or 10,116 shares. Central Financial Bank Communications holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 58,185 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1,425 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massachusetts-based Amer Investment Services has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.