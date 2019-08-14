San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $5.16 Million; Bce (BCE) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Holding by $1.39 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.97. About 2.35 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 31,597 shares as the company's stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 588,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 556,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 221,261 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Bell Media (TSX:BCE) Stock Acquires V Network & Noovo.ca – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Worried About a Market Crash? Here’s How You Can Protect Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 119 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 163,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,977 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 611 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Limited Com has 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,505 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 422 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 604,591 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 47,484 shares. Lone Pine Cap Lc invested in 651,661 shares. Citigroup accumulated 402,174 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Il reported 827 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zweig invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 1,390 shares. Truepoint holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 582 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,897 shares to 4,352 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,301 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).