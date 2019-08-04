San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Sony (SNE) Stake; Ecc International Has 1.22 Sentiment

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 67.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,495 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 4,115 shares with $174,000 value, down from 12,610 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $69.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 1.26 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 21/03/2018 – Variety: L.A. Reid’s First Post-Sony Signing Is a Member of Outkast; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing In Deal With $4.75B Enterprise Value; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Additional 60% Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 23/05/2018 – Sony: The PlayStation 4 Still Has Life in Its Years — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”

Ecc International Corp (ECC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased their stakes in Ecc International Corp. The funds in our database now own: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ecc International Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ECC: Danger Or Opportunity? – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends Are Safe At CLOs Eagle Point Credit, Oxford Lane Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 254,633 shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $416.50 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Bard Associates Inc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for 253,992 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 136,268 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 10,500 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Spdr Ser Tr stake by 8,933 shares to 11,933 valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 25,144 shares and now owns 33,059 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.