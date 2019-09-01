San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position By $327,369; Shorts at Propetro Holding (PUMP) Lowered By 0.42%

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. PUMP’s SI was 8.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 8.49 million shares previously. With 1.39 million avg volume, 6 days are for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s short sellers to cover PUMP’s short positions. The SI to Propetro Holding Corp’s float is 10.24%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.04M shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding 4Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.3% of ProPetro Holding Corp; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7M; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 76.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 6,419 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 1,977 shares with $102,000 value, down from 8,396 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany

More notable recent ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ProPetro Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why ProPetro Holding Stock Is Cratering Today – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: ProPetro Holding Corp. â€“ PUMP- Kehoe Law Firm, PC Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of PUMP Investors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by ProPetro Holding (PUMP), Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

Among 4 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ProPetro Holding has $2900 highest and $17.6000 lowest target. $23.15’s average target is 117.37% above currents $10.65 stock price. ProPetro Holding had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 9. Bank of America maintained ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) rating on Friday, August 9. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $1800 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.85% above currents $57.86 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $66 target. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta tells passengers to arrive at MSP airport 3 hours early as checkpoint lines grow – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American shares dropped so much it created an opportunity, analyst says – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines adds Florida to Atlanta capacity as Hurricane Dorian strengthens – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $324,598 was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.43B for 6.46 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.