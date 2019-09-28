San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Increased Visa (V) Position; Fairpointe Capital Increases Holding in Wabtec (WAB)

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 22,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 184,710 shares to 717,965 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.11% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fisher Asset Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,242 shares. Counsel Limited Ny invested in 987,846 shares or 4.75% of the stock. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Korea Investment holds 471 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc reported 4,824 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,297 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 171 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 389 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 15,098 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Inc Ltd Com has 11,541 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd holds 0% or 55 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 36,563 shares to 3,437 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

