San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Increased Sony (SNE) Stake; Wetherby Asset Management Upped Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 151.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, up from 4,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 1.52 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 21/05/2018 – MUBADALA-LED INVESTOR GROUP, SONY REACH PACT FOR SONY TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 318.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 117,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 154,393 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 36,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 4.70 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,568 shares to 21,997 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,789 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 8,000 shares to 23,593 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

