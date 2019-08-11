San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Decreased Sony (SNE) Holding by $356,790; Amg National Trust Bank Stake In Hormel (HRL) Was Raised

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 2.80 million shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 67.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 4,115 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 426,219 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 14/05/2018 – Sony Financial Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 30/04/2018 – @Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 21/05/2018 – 6758.JP: Sony Announces EMI Music as a Consolidated Subsidiary (Nikkei) – ! $JP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 36,522 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Carlson Cap Management has invested 0.1% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Pnc Services Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 180,596 shares. 236,624 are owned by Asset One. Mackenzie Financial owns 255,079 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 37,376 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 653,208 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.23% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 3.05M shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.01% or 39,716 shares. 1.34M are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Bessemer Gru reported 71 shares. Creative Planning holds 183,765 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.56 million shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global (GXG) by 114,269 shares to 78,544 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,328 shares, and cut its stake in Home (NYSE:HD).

