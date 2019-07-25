San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake By $6.42 Million; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shorts Up By 9.99%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) had an increase of 9.99% in short interest. UBA’s SI was 400,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.99% from 364,500 shares previously. With 91,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s short sellers to cover UBA’s short positions. The SI to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 24,887 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has risen 11.18% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 55.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 47,563 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 38,437 shares with $5.21M value, down from 86,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $76.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 3.40M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. The insider Biddle Catherine U bought $8,112. BIDDLE WILLING L bought 480 shares worth $8,112.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $802.70 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.92 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.77 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.