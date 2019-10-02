San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Forest Hill Capital Decreased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake By $586,454

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,781 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 7,448 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 9,229 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $106.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $151.66. About 3.46M shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,498 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 560,697 shares with $12.91 million value, down from 586,195 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 294,876 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,875 shares to 7,139 valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 10,977 shares and now owns 22,462 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 21.65% above currents $151.66 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12800 target in Monday, July 8 report.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 9,100 shares. Rech Investors has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 43,281 shares. Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Headinvest invested in 1,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 1.80 million shares. First Long Island Limited Com accumulated 2,046 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd accumulated 400,554 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan owns 49,112 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 16,903 shares. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20,513 shares. Economic Planning Adv owns 1,803 shares. Ledyard State Bank stated it has 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 13,901 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company. Birch Hill Invest Limited Com has 28,826 shares.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mesirow Financial Inv Management invested in 289,150 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 670,018 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 16,626 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,894 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Salem Investment Counselors has 22,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 15,035 shares. 29,614 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 32,825 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 9.08 million shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 13,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 10,579 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Regions has invested 0.47% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity. OAKLEY THOMAS E had bought 3,575 shares worth $82,327.