San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut Sony (SNE) Position; Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Had 0 Bulls

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 67.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,495 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 4,115 shares with $174,000 value, down from 12,610 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $67.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.27M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – AGREEMENT RELATES TO BROADCAST AND MANAGEMENT VIA SATELLITE OF “CINE SONY” AND “POP” TV CHANNELS; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 13/04/2018 – TOYOTA, SONY CONSIDERING ADOPTING IFRS STANDARDS: NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM

Among 4 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Mail Plc has GBX 320 highest and GBX 150 lowest target. GBX 211.75’s average target is 5.35% above currents GBX 201 stock price. Royal Mail Plc had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Jefferies. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, May 24. Deutsche Bank maintained Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and GBX 150 target. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. HSBC downgraded the shares of RMG in report on Friday, June 7 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Berenberg. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 252 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. See Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 252.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 208.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service well-known provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company has market cap of 2.01 billion GBP. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and creates and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

The stock increased 1.13% or GBX 2.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 201. About 4.76 million shares traded. Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Royal Mail plc’s (LON:RMG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Vanguard World Fd (EDV) stake by 3,977 shares to 4,977 valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr stake by 8,933 shares and now owns 11,933 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.