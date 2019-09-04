San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $528,201 as Stock Price Rose; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position In Chevron New Com (CVX) Was Increased

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 348.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 29,339 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 6,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 3.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 14,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 33,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 29.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 1.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Letko Brosseau And Associate holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.16M shares. Intrust National Bank Na holds 113,592 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 134,115 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Com accumulated 36,000 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 179,109 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 19,212 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited accumulated 239,587 shares. Independent, New York-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.59M are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 23.11 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,410 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 7,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 74,871 shares to 1,717 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Growth Etf (VOT) by 34,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).