San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake By $381,706; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS)’s stock rose 19.06%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 202,752 shares with $12.89M value, down from 209,753 last quarter. Addus Homecare Corp now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 23,829 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 3,601 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 5,421 shares with $575,000 value, down from 9,022 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $112.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 1.35M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,034 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 0.24% or 15,425 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Interest Limited Ca owns 20,023 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited reported 47,735 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,696 shares. Illinois-based Interocean Capital has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lvw Advsr Ltd owns 4,955 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.01% or 676 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 0.26% stake. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 6,187 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 0.03% or 67,819 shares. South Texas Money Ltd reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Davenport Communications Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 39,497 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 52,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 27,996 shares. 402,300 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co. Connecticut-based Pier Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.4% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Timpani Management Ltd Liability reported 25,693 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,907 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.65% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Eos Management Limited Partnership owns 2.17M shares for 44.56% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 3,386 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus Homecare Corp has $9600 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 5.96% above currents $82.74 stock price. Addus Homecare Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 13. Raymond James maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9200 target. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. sold $32.60M worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Tuesday, June 11.

