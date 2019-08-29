San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $381,706 as Valuation Rose; As Lands End New (LE) Stock Price Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Raised Position by $434,560

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 27,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The hedge fund held 192,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 165,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 273,273 shares traded or 49.64% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 5,421 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 2.51M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,765 shares to 37,765 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 8,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.93 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,010 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 260 shares. Bp Public Limited holds 104,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 18,659 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 410,326 shares. 10 holds 0.51% or 22,192 shares. Kings Point Cap has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cim Mangement Inc invested in 0.23% or 5,619 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications owns 3,860 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Conning accumulated 1.46% or 440,620 shares. 7,439 were accumulated by One Capital Management Lc. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3.32 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 21 shares.

