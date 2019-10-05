San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Mgic Investment Has 1.42 Sentiment

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 136 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 96 sold and decreased their stock positions in Mgic Investment Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 300.59 million shares, down from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 78 Increased: 87 New Position: 49.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 10.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,949 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 15,820 shares with $2.76M value, down from 17,769 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 9.98% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.66 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has 2.89% invested in the company for 320,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 2.85% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.42 million shares.

The stock increased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics – GuruFocus.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic’s Growth Will Continue, Thanks To Its Innovative Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Strategic Advisors Ltd has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Edgemoor Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,373 shares. Hartline Investment Corp holds 1,674 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 27,533 shares. Waverton Investment Limited holds 5.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 588,174 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 1.79% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,631 shares. Valmark Advisers invested in 1,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Condor Cap reported 10,025 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg Incorporated accumulated 615,113 shares. 31,043 were reported by Yhb Invest Advsr. Acg Wealth invested in 0.22% or 9,596 shares. James Inv Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 39 shares. California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 15.50% above currents $163.63 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.