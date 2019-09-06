San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $3.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.56M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 18,640 shares to 71,918 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $58.95M for 57.42 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 35,100 shares to 31,593 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

